22 September 2023
Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final Fixtures confirmed
The quarter-final fixtures for the Senior Hurling Championship have all been fixed for Pearse Stadium, with two double-headers on Sept 30th and Oct 1st.
Saturday, September 30th in Pearse Stadium
2.30 pm Castlegar v Turloughmore
4.15 pm St Thomas’ v Cappataggle
Sunday, October 1st in Pearse Stadium
2 pm Clarinbridge v Loughrea
3.45 pm Oranmore Maree v Sarsfields
The Senior B hurling semi-finals are fixed for Saturday, September 30th in Loughrea:
2 pm Kilnadeema Leitrim v Ahascragh Fohenagh
3.30 pm Mullagh v Liam Mellows
The Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals are also on Saturday, September 30th:
1.30 pm Rahoon Newcastle v Ballinderreen in Tuam Stadium
3.15 pm Sylane v Clarinbridge in Tuam Stadium
3.30 pm Meelick Eyrecourt v Kinvara in New Inn
3.30 pm Tynagh Abbey Duniry v Carnmore in Kilbeacanty
Intermediate Hurling Relegation Final on Sunday, October 1st
12 noon An Spideal v Turloughmore in Carnmore