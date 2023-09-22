Galway Bay FM

22 September 2023

Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final Fixtures confirmed

The quarter-final fixtures for the Senior Hurling Championship have all been fixed for Pearse Stadium, with two double-headers on Sept 30th and Oct 1st.

Saturday, September 30th in Pearse Stadium

2.30 pm Castlegar v Turloughmore

4.15 pm St Thomas’ v Cappataggle

Sunday, October 1st in Pearse Stadium

2 pm Clarinbridge v Loughrea

3.45 pm Oranmore Maree v Sarsfields

 

The Senior B hurling semi-finals are fixed for Saturday, September 30th in Loughrea:

2 pm Kilnadeema Leitrim v Ahascragh Fohenagh

3.30 pm Mullagh v Liam Mellows

 

The Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals are also on Saturday, September 30th:

1.30 pm Rahoon Newcastle v Ballinderreen in Tuam Stadium

3.15 pm Sylane v Clarinbridge in Tuam Stadium

3.30 pm Meelick Eyrecourt v Kinvara in New Inn

3.30 pm Tynagh Abbey Duniry v Carnmore in Kilbeacanty

 

Intermediate Hurling Relegation Final on Sunday, October 1st

12 noon An Spideal v Turloughmore in Carnmore

 

 

