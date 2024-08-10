Galway Bay FM

10 August 2024

Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 – St. Thomas’ v Killimordaly

Join us for the live online stream Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 – St. Thomas’ v Killimordaly. The action kicks off at 6.30pm Kenny Park. Live commentary with Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

 

 

