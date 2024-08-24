Galway Bay FM

24 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Senior Hurling Championship, Castlegar vs Sarsfields

Share story:
Senior Hurling Championship, Castlegar vs Sarsfields

Join us for the live online stream of the Senior Hurling Championship, Castlegar vs Sarsfields. The action starts at 6pm in Kenny Park. Live Online Commentary from Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan.

 

 

Share story:

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (24th August 2024) is at the Curragh and Killarney. Cross-channel, there are meetings at Goodwood, Newmarket, York, Cartmel,...

Corinthians 13-10 Galwegians (Connacht Senior League Reaction with Michael Harding and Eamonn Dowling)

The opening game of the 2024-25 season saw Corinthians edge past Galwegians 13-10 in an all-Galway clash of the Bank of Ireland Connacht Senior Rugby Leag...

Galway United vs Peamount United (Women's Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Just seven days after successfully retaining the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup, Galway United return to SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Divisio...

Galway Clubs Learn Opening Round Opponents in 2024/25 FAI Junior Cup

Galway clubs have learned their opponents for the opening round of the FAI Junior Cup which takes place the weekend of September 22nd. Mervue United have ...