14 September 2024

Senior Football Championships – Maigh Cuilinn v St James

Live online commentary of the crucial Group 2 game in the County Senior Football Championships with Maigh Cuilinn taking on St James in Pearse Stadium from 5.30.

Commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Diarmuid Blake

The game will be streamed on this player below

