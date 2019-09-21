Senior Football Championship Update

Tuam Stars and Moycullen into semi-finals, while Caherlistrane, An Cheathru Rua and St James are safe.

SFC Quarter Finals – Tuam Stars overcame a gritty An Spideal 0-11 to 0-8 in the opening quarter final at Pearse Stadium this afternoon. Tuam stormed into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after 4 minutes and looked in control of the game when they led 0-7 to 0-2 at half time. Four points in a row from An Spideal at the start of the second half turned the game on its head however and even though the Connemara side twice came with a point of their opponents, they could never get level and Gary O’Donnell settled any Tuam nerves late on with a brace of crucial points.

Tuam Stars scorers: Gary O’Donnell 0-3, Mikey Mannion 0-2, Noel Henry 0-2, Jamie Murphy 0-2 frees, Brian Mannion 0-1, Gavin O’Connell 0-1.

An Spideal scorers: Sean O’Curraoin 0-2, Padraig Eoin O’Curraoin 0-2, Finian O’Laoi 0-2 frees, Dara Mac an Rí 0-1, Cormac O’Laoi 0-1

Maigh Cuiliin came from behind to beat St Michaels 1-13 to 0-11 in a fractious SFC quarter final at Pearse Stadium this afternoon. Moycullen ended up with 12 men and St Michaels with 13 after 3 red cards and 2 black cards late on when both sides had used up all their allocated subs. It looked reasonably comfortable for Moycullen early on when they led by 0-6 to 0-3 after 20 minutes, but St Michaels outscored their opponents 0-5 to 0-1 from there to half time to lead by the minimum at the break. Points from Greg Rogan and Eddie Hoare extended the St Michaels lead to 0-10 to 0-7 as Moycullen grew more and more frustrated. Crucially though, the city side would not score again for 23 minutes as Moycullen dragged themselves back into the game with points from Dessie Conneely (0-2) and David Wynne (0-2 frees). Leading 0-11 to 0-10 with 5 minutes to go Moycullen put the game to bed with a fine goal from Conor Bohan and a tempestuous affair ended with red cards for Moycullen county players David Wynne and Gareth Bradshaw who picked up successive yellow and black cards as well as St Michaels Keith Ward who got a straight red. Far from pretty, but Maigh Cuillin march into the last four on a 1-13 to 0-11 scoreline.

Moycullen scorers: Dessie Conneely 0-5 (0-3 frees), David Wynne 0-3 (0-2 frees), Conor Bohan 1-0, Mark Lydon 0-2, Niall Walsh 0-1, Paul Kelly 0-1, Patrick Lydon 0-1

St Michaels scorers: Eddie Hoare 0-4 (0-2 frees), Greg Rogan 0-2 frees, Frank Daly 0-2, Brian Harlowe 0-1, Eamon Brannigan 0-1, Conor Hoctor 0-1

In the Senior Football Relegation, Caherlistrane hit Killererin for three goals in a 3-5 to 0-8 win in Milltown, An Cheathru Rua were 2-13 to 0-10 winners over Leitir Mór in Rosmuc and St James eventually got the better of Barna after extra time by 2-18 to 2-12 in Tuam Stadium after Barna scored two late goals at the end of normal time to almost snatch a sensational comeback win. Killererin, Leitir Mor and Barna now play a round robin series of games, with 2 sides making the drop to Intermediate for next season.