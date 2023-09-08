Galway Bay FM

8 September 2023

~2 minutes read

Senior Football Championship Preview with Padraic Cunningham

Senior Football Championship Preview with Padraic Cunningham

Round 4 of the Bon Secours Senior Football Championship takes place this weekend (9th/10th September) with teams jockeying for top three positions in their respective groups, as well as avoiding the dreaded relegation play-offs.

Mountbellew/Moylough are the only team safe so far, though defending champions Maigh Cuilinn and Corofin are effectively through with three wins.  An Spidéal and Naomh Anna Leitir Móir are now fighting for survival.

On this Friday’s (8th September), ‘Over The Line,’ Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly was joined by former Galway footballer Padraic Cunningham to preview the big games.

‘Over The Line’s weekend preview broadcasts every Friday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

==

Saturday, September 9th

Bon Secours Senior Football Championship

Caherlistrane v Corofin (Tuam Stadium, 4pm)

Annaghdown vs Milltown (Tuam Stadium, 5.45pm)

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Barna (Pearse Stadium, 4.15pm)

Oughterard vs Killannin (Pearse Stadium, 6pm)

==

Sunday, September 10th

Bon Secours Senior Football Championship

St. James vs An Spidéal (Pearse Stadium, 2pm)

Maigh Cuilinn vs Naomh Anna Leitir Móir (Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm)

Claregalway vs St. Michael’s (Tuam Stadium, 4pm)

Tuam Stars vs Dunmore MacHales (Tuam Stadium, 5.45pm)

Claregalway's Siobhán McCrohan is a World Rowing Champion

Siobhan McCrohan is the World Lightweight Women’s Sculls World Champion. The Claregalway rower, representing Tribesmen RC, beat her Mexico and USA oppon...

Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed

The senior championship preliminary quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed. Turloughmore take on Maigh Cuilinn on Saturday week (16th September) in Pe...

George McDonagh's Greyhound Selections (Friday/Saturday 8th/9th September 2023)

Friday Selections RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM S7 350 19:50=TRAP 4 DYNAMIC LOGAN RACE 2 GO GREYHOUND RACING NOVICE 350 20:05=TRAP 1 KATSUMOT...

Bray Wanderers vs Galway United (SSE Airtricity League First Division Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United travel to Bray Wanderers this Saturday (8th September) as they try to move another step closer to the SSE Airtricity League title. The Tribe...