Senior Football Championship Preview with Padraic Cunningham

Round 4 of the Bon Secours Senior Football Championship takes place this weekend (9th/10th September) with teams jockeying for top three positions in their respective groups, as well as avoiding the dreaded relegation play-offs.

Mountbellew/Moylough are the only team safe so far, though defending champions Maigh Cuilinn and Corofin are effectively through with three wins. An Spidéal and Naomh Anna Leitir Móir are now fighting for survival.

On this Friday’s (8th September), ‘Over The Line,’ Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly was joined by former Galway footballer Padraic Cunningham to preview the big games.

Saturday, September 9th

Bon Secours Senior Football Championship

Caherlistrane v Corofin (Tuam Stadium, 4pm)

Annaghdown vs Milltown (Tuam Stadium, 5.45pm)

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Barna (Pearse Stadium, 4.15pm)

Oughterard vs Killannin (Pearse Stadium, 6pm)

Sunday, September 10th

Bon Secours Senior Football Championship

St. James vs An Spidéal (Pearse Stadium, 2pm)

Maigh Cuilinn vs Naomh Anna Leitir Móir (Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm)

Claregalway vs St. Michael’s (Tuam Stadium, 4pm)

Tuam Stars vs Dunmore MacHales (Tuam Stadium, 5.45pm)