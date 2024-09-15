15 September 2024
Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown / Oughterard v Claregalway
Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown
Join us for the live online stream Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown. The action starts at 3.15pm Pearse Stadium. Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Padraic Cunningham.
Senior Football Championship, Oughterard v Claregalway
Join us for the live online stream of Senior Football Championship, Oughterard v Claregalway. The action kicks off at 5pm. Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Padraic Cunningham.
Both games will be streamed on this player below