Galway Bay FM

15 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown / Oughterard v Claregalway

Share story:

Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown

Join us for the live online stream Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown. The action starts at 3.15pm Pearse Stadium. Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Padraic Cunningham.

 

Senior Football Championship, Oughterard v Claregalway

Join us for the live online stream of  Senior Football Championship, Oughterard v Claregalway. The action kicks off at 5pm. Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Padraic Cunningham.

Both games will be streamed on this player below

 

Share story:

World Wallball Medalists Conor Hession, Ava Sweeney and Ella Sweeney talk with John Mulligan

Joining John Mulligan in studio were Annaghdown Handball Club members, Conor Hession, runner up in the 19&U doubles Worlds final, Ava Sweeney, two-tim...

US Sports With David Snow

David “Snowy” Snow joined John to talk about the NFL Season so far and who is already in trouble. They also looked at David’s other love...

University of Galway Mystics Building Ahead Of New Basketball Season

With only a couple of weeks to go ahead of the new Basketball season, The University of Galway Mystics have been putting in the hard work on, and off, the...

Galway Student Offered American Football Scholarship

A Galway student will be heading off on the trip of a lifetime following the offer of a full scholarship to play American Football with a college in the U...