Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown / Oughterard v Claregalway

Share story:

Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown

Join us for the live online stream Senior Football Championship, Killannin v Annaghdown. The action starts at 3.15pm Pearse Stadium. Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Padraic Cunningham.

Senior Football Championship, Oughterard v Claregalway

Join us for the live online stream of Senior Football Championship, Oughterard v Claregalway. The action kicks off at 5pm. Live commentary with Tommy Devane and Padraic Cunningham.

Both games will be streamed on this player below