Senior Football Championship, Dunmore MacHales v Naomh Anna Leitir Móir

21 September 2024
~1 minutes read
21 September 2024
~1 minutes read
Racing at home on Saturday (21st September 2024) is in Navan and Gowran Park. Cross-channel, there are meetings in Ayr, Newbury, Newmarket, Chester and Wo...
Galway United stunned leaders Shelbourne to move up to fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (20th September 2024). Jimmy K...
The talking is over and the BKT United Rugby Championship makes its return this weekend. Connacht are on the road for their opener away to Munster on Sa...
In a fixture where the home side won the last six matches, Saturday, 21st September sees Connacht face the daunting task of opening their 2024/25 BKT URC ...