Senior Football Championship – Bearna V Tuam Stars

Join Galway Bay FM for an adrenaline-packed experience during the Senior Football Championship Quarter Final. We’ll be providing exclusive live commentary of the Bearna vs. Tuam Stars match at Duggan Park. Kick-off is at 7:45 pm, and our commentary team of Jonathan Higgins and Darren Kelly will start the pre-match excitement at 7:40 pm. Don’t miss a moment of the action.

Listen live