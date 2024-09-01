Galway Bay FM

1 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Senior Football Championship, Annaghdown v Milltown

Share story:
Senior Football Championship, Annaghdown v Milltown

Join us for the live online stream of the Senior Football Championship, Annaghdown v Milltown. The action starts at 5:45pm in Tuam Stadium. Live Online Commentary with Ollie Turner and Padraic Cunningham.

 

Share story:

Galway Particiaption in Community Games National Finals in Art, Handwriting, Projects, Solo and Group Talent and Model Making

As the song goes, ‘It ain’t over yet’. On the weekend of the 8th and 9th of September, the final Cairn Community Games National Finals w...

Caltra Triathlete Qualifies For European And World Championship

A Triathlete from Caltra has been selected to represent Ireland in the forthcoming European and World Championships over the next two months. Aoife Mulry ...

Athenry Minor Girls In All-Ireland Rounders Final Next Saturday

Next Saturday in Abbottstown, Athenry will bid to win the All-Ireland Minor Girls Rounders title when they face Sean Connollys. For the club, it has been ...

Saturday Six With George McDonagh

George McDonagh looks forward to the days racing including the Cambridgeshire at The Curragh....