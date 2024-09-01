Senior Football Championship, Annaghdown v Milltown

1 September 2024
~1 minutes read
1 September 2024
~1 minutes read
As the song goes, ‘It ain’t over yet’. On the weekend of the 8th and 9th of September, the final Cairn Community Games National Finals w...
A Triathlete from Caltra has been selected to represent Ireland in the forthcoming European and World Championships over the next two months. Aoife Mulry ...
Next Saturday in Abbottstown, Athenry will bid to win the All-Ireland Minor Girls Rounders title when they face Sean Connollys. For the club, it has been ...
George McDonagh looks forward to the days racing including the Cambridgeshire at The Curragh....