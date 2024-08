Senior Camogie Championship Begins This Week

Share story:

Two weeks after Galway’s All-Ireland championship final defeat to Cork, the Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior club camogie championship begins this week with Senior B action on Tuesday (20th August 2024).

Craughwell clash with Kinvara in Senior B at 6.30pm in Kilbeacanty. On Thursday (22nd), it’s Castlegar against Shamrocks in Duggan Park at 7pm; Clarinbridge are against Eyrecourt on Saturday (24th) in Tynagh from 12pm; while Mountbellew/Moylough meet Salthill/Knocknacarra on Sunday (25th) from 3pm in Carnmore.

The Senior A competition gets underway on Friday (23rd) with Athenry against Carnmore. Throw-in at Craughwell is 6.30pm.

Kilbeacanty hosts a double header on Sunday starting with six-in-a-row chasing champions Sarsfields taking on St. Thomas’ at 11am. That’s followed by Oranmore/Maree and Davitts who start at 1pm. Ardrahan and Mullagh go head-to-head from 6pm in Carnmore.

==

Tuesday, 20th August 2024

Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior B Championship

Craughwell vs Kinvara (6.30pm Kilbeacanty)

==

Thursday, 22nd August 2024

Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior B Championship

Castlegar vs Shamrocks (7pm Duggan Park)

Duanes Hardware Intermediate Championship

Cappataggle vs Kiltormer (7pm Kilconnell)

Pearses vs St. Colman’s (7.30pm Ballymacward)

==

Friday, 23rd August 2024

Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior A Championship

Athenry vs Carnmore (6.30pm Craughwell)

==

Saturday, 24th August 2024

Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior B Championship

Clarinbridge vs Eyrecourt (12pm Tynagh)

==

Sunday, 25th August 2024

Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior A Championship

St. Thomas’ vs Sarsfields (11am Kilbeacanty)

Oranmore/Maree vs Davitts (1pm Kilbeacanty)

Ardrahan vs Mullagh (6pm Carnmore)

Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior B Championship

Mountbellew/Moylough vs Salthill/Knocknacarra (3pm Carnmore)

Duanes Hardware Intermediate Championship

Ahascragh/Caltra vs Abbeyknockmoy (1030am Fohenagh)

Liam Mellows vs Killimor (12pm Liam Mellows)