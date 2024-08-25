Galway Bay FM

25 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Senior B Hurling Championship, Liam Mellows vs Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Share story:
Senior B Hurling Championship, Liam Mellows vs Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Join us for the live online stream of the Senior B Hurling Championship, Liam Mellows vs Ahascragh/Fohenagh. The action starts at 12:30pm in Kenny Park. Live Online Commentary from Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan.

 

 

 

Share story:

Senior Hurling Championship, Castlegar vs Sarsfields

Join us for the live online stream of the Senior Hurling Championship, Castlegar vs Sarsfields. The action starts at 6pm in Kenny Park. Live Online Commen...

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (24th August 2024) is at the Curragh and Killarney. Cross-channel, there are meetings at Goodwood, Newmarket, York, Cartmel,...

Corinthians 13-10 Galwegians (Connacht Senior League Reaction with Michael Harding and Eamonn Dowling)

The opening game of the 2024-25 season saw Corinthians edge past Galwegians 13-10 in an all-Galway clash of the Bank of Ireland Connacht Senior Rugby Leag...

Galway United vs Peamount United (Women's Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Just seven days after successfully retaining the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup, Galway United return to SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Divisio...