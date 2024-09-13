Galway Bay FM

13 September 2024

Senior and Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals Details Announced

The Brooks senior hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals will take place in Kenny Park, Athenry next weekend (21st/22nd September 2024).

On the Saturday (21st), All-Ireland champions St. Thomas’ take on Craughwell at 2.45pm.  That will be followed by Clarinbridge’s clash with Ardrahan at 4.30pm.

Sunday (22nd) sees Castlegar and Kilconieron commence proceedings at 1pm.  The fourth game is Cappataggle against Killimordaly at 2.45pm.

All four Steeltech Sheds intermediate preliminary quarter-finals are on Sunday (22nd) including a double header in Pearse Stadium.

Duggan Park, Ballinasloe hosts the Brooks Senior B quarter-finals the same day.

There are relegation semi-finals in both senior and intermediate plus Ahascragh/Fohenagh battle Beagh in the Senior B relegation final on Saturday (21st) at 3pm.

Friday, 20th September 2024

Steeltech Sheds Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Annaghdown vs Kiltormer (Duggan Park, 7.30pm)

Saturday, 21st September 2024

Brooks Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

St. Thomas’ vs Craughwell (Kenny Park, 2.45pm)

Clarinbridge vs Ardrahan (Kenny Park, 4.30pm)

Brooks Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Oranmore/Maree vs Gort (Duggan Park, 4.45pm)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Relegation Final

Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Beagh (Duggan Park, 3pm)

Sunday, 22nd September 2024

Brooks Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Castlegar vs Kilconieron (Kenny Park, 1pm)

Cappataggle vs Killimordaly (Kenny Park, 2.45pm)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Quarter-Finals

Liam Mellows vs Pádraig Pearses (Duggan Park, 3.15pm)

Kilnadeema/Leitrim vs Portumna (Duggan park, 5pm)

Steeltech Sheds Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Ballygar vs Turloughmore (New Inn, 12pm)

Clarinbridge vs Rahoon/Newcastle (Pearse Stadium, 12pm)

Killimor vs Craughwell (Gort, 12pm)

Sylane vs Abbeyknockmoy (Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm)

Brooks Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Moycullen vs Mullagh (Gort, 1.30pm)

Steeltech Sheds Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Kilbeacanty vs Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough (Carnmore, 12pm)

