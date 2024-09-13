13 September 2024
Senior and Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals Details Announced
The Brooks senior hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals will take place in Kenny Park, Athenry next weekend (21st/22nd September 2024).
On the Saturday (21st), All-Ireland champions St. Thomas’ take on Craughwell at 2.45pm. That will be followed by Clarinbridge’s clash with Ardrahan at 4.30pm.
Sunday (22nd) sees Castlegar and Kilconieron commence proceedings at 1pm. The fourth game is Cappataggle against Killimordaly at 2.45pm.
All four Steeltech Sheds intermediate preliminary quarter-finals are on Sunday (22nd) including a double header in Pearse Stadium.
Duggan Park, Ballinasloe hosts the Brooks Senior B quarter-finals the same day.
There are relegation semi-finals in both senior and intermediate plus Ahascragh/Fohenagh battle Beagh in the Senior B relegation final on Saturday (21st) at 3pm.
Friday, 20th September 2024
Steeltech Sheds Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Annaghdown vs Kiltormer (Duggan Park, 7.30pm)
Saturday, 21st September 2024
Brooks Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals
St. Thomas’ vs Craughwell (Kenny Park, 2.45pm)
Clarinbridge vs Ardrahan (Kenny Park, 4.30pm)
Brooks Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Oranmore/Maree vs Gort (Duggan Park, 4.45pm)
Brooks Senior B Hurling Relegation Final
Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Beagh (Duggan Park, 3pm)
Sunday, 22nd September 2024
Brooks Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Castlegar vs Kilconieron (Kenny Park, 1pm)
Cappataggle vs Killimordaly (Kenny Park, 2.45pm)
Brooks Senior B Hurling Quarter-Finals
Liam Mellows vs Pádraig Pearses (Duggan Park, 3.15pm)
Kilnadeema/Leitrim vs Portumna (Duggan park, 5pm)
Steeltech Sheds Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Ballygar vs Turloughmore (New Inn, 12pm)
Clarinbridge vs Rahoon/Newcastle (Pearse Stadium, 12pm)
Killimor vs Craughwell (Gort, 12pm)
Sylane vs Abbeyknockmoy (Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm)
Brooks Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Moycullen vs Mullagh (Gort, 1.30pm)
Steeltech Sheds Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Kilbeacanty vs Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough (Carnmore, 12pm)