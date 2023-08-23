Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 3 Fixtures Released

The Brooks senior hurling championship Round 3 fixtures have been confirmed.

Group 2 concludes on Saturday week (2nd September). Portumna face Gort in Loughrea, and St. Thomas take on Turloughmore in Duggan Park. Both throw-in at 5.45pm.

Group 3 begins Sunday’s action. Maigh Cuilinn meet Cappataggle in Kilbeacanty, and Kilconieron clash with Loughrea in New Inn. Both games start at 12pm.

From 2.15pm, it’s Group 4. Castlegar against Craughwell is in Gort, and Sarsfields versus Ardrahan is in Duggan Park.

Group 1 concludes the action. Oranmore/Maree and Killimordaly come together in Gort at 4pm. At the same time, Tommy Larkins take on Clarinbridge in Duggan Park.

Senior B begins tomorrow week (Thursday, 31st August) when Mullagh meet Athenry in Duggan Park at 7.30pm.

The other Group 1 fixture is the Sunday with Ahascragh/Fohenagh against Liam Mellows in Loughrea from 3pm.

Group 2 concludes on Saturday, 2nd September. Killimor are pitted with Padraig Pearses in Loughrea. Kilnadeema/Leitrim battle Beagh in Duggan Park. Both from 4pm.

Wednesday, 23rd August

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

Carnmore vs Sylane (7pm Tuam Stadium)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4

An Spidéal vs Ballinderreen (7pm Pearse Stadium)

Thursday, 31st August

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1

Mullagh vs Athenry (7.30pm Duggan Park)

Saturday, 2nd September

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4

Ballinderreen vs Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry (3pm Gort)

Kinvara vs An Spidéal (3pm Carnmore)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Killimor vs Padraig Pearses (4pm Loughrea)

Kilnadeema/Leitrim vs Beagh (4pm Duggan Park)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Kilbeacanty vs Rahoon/Newcastle (4pm Clarinbridge)

Kiltormer vs Clarinbridge (4pm New Inn)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3

Craughwell vs Ballygar (4pm Tuam Stadium)

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 2

Portumna vs Gort (5.45pm Loughrea)

St. Thomas vs Turloughmore (5.45pm Duggan Park)

Sunday, 3rd September

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 3

Maigh Cuilinn vs Cappataggle (12pm Kilbeacanty)

Kilconieron vs Loughrea (12pm New Inn)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

Annaghdown vs Carnmore (12pm Kinvara)

Turloughmore vs Sylane (12pm Tuam Stadium)

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 4

Castlegar vs Craughwell (2.15pm Gort)

Sarsfields vs Ardrahan (2.15pm Duggan Park)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1

Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Liam Mellows (3pm Loughrea)

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Oranmore/Maree vs Killimorday (4pm Gort)

Tommy Larkins vs Clarinbridge (4pm Duggan Park)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3

Abbeyknockmoy vs Meelick/Eyrecourt (4.30pm Loughrea)