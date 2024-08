Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1 Match Reports and Reaction

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1

Cappataggle 0-16 Kilconieron 1-10 (13) (Duggan Park – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Gordon Duane reports.

Afterwards, Cappataggle manager Steven Creaven chatted to Gordon.

Turloughmore 3-31 Mullagh 0-16 (Loughrea – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh reports.

Group 2

Loughrea 2-22 Craughwell 1-19 (Kenny Park – Friday)

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports.

Clarinbridge 2-21 Moycullen 0-15 (Pearse Stadium – Friday)

Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch reports.

Group 3

Tommy Larkins 1-24 (27) Gort 3-15 (24) (Kilbeacanty – Friday)

Galway Bay FM’s Gordon Duane reports

Afterwards, Gordon caught up with Tommy Larkins manager Niall Kelly.

St. Thomas’ 2-18 Killimordaly 1-12 (Kenny Park – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports.

Group 4

Sarsfields 0-20 Ardrahan 0-19 (Kenny Park – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports.

Castlegar 2-30 Oranmore/Maree 2-14 (Pearse Stadium – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch reports.

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship

Group 1

Ballinderreen 4-17 Padraig Pearses 2-18 (Loughrea – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh reports.

Kilnadeema/Leitrim 1-31 Beagh 0-16 (Kilbeacanty – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Kilnadeema/Leitrim joint manager Mike Geraghty chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Group 2

Athenry 3-20 Liam Mellows 0-20 (Pearse Stadium – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch reports.

Afterwards, PJ caught up with Athenry manager Niall Sunderland.

Portumna 1-32 (35) Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-26 (32) (Duggan Park – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Gordon Duane reports.

Afterwards, Portumna manager Sean Treacy chatted to Gordon.

Steeltech Sheds Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group 1

Clarinbridge 3-20 Abbeyknockmoy 2-15 (New Inn – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports.

Kilbeacanty vs Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry (Loughrea – Sunday)

Galway Bay FM’s Gordon Duane reports.

Afterwards, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry manager Mattie Kenny chatted to Gordon.

Group 2

Kinvara 1-24 Killimor 1-17 (Gort – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner reports.

Afterwards, Ollie caught up with Kinvara joint manager Mike Helebert.

Turloughmore vs Kiltormer (New Inn – Sunday)

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh reports.

Group 3

Carnmore 1-20 Craughwell 1-17 (Gort – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner reports.

Annaghdown vs Sylane (Pearse Stadium – Sunday)

Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch reports.

Afterwards, Sylane manager Ronan Higgins chatted with PJ.

Group 4

Meelick/Eyrecourt 0-20 Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough 2-12 (Duggan Park – Friday)

Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports.

Afterwards, Ivan got the thoughts of Meelick/Eyrecourt manager Damien McDermott.

Ballygar 1-17 Rahoon/Newcastle 1-11 (Carnmore – Saturday)

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan caught up with Ballygar manager John Hanley.