8 September 2023
~2 minutes read
Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed
The senior championship preliminary quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed.
Turloughmore take on Maigh Cuilinn on Saturday week (16th September) in Pearse Stadium at 2.30pm; followed by Clarinbridge’s clash with Ardrahan from 4.15pm.
Duggan Park is the venue Sunday 17th, with Cappataggle and Gort at 2.30pm. Sarsfields and Killimordaly go head-to-head from 4.15pm.
Loughrea hosts the Senior B quarter-finals. Ahascragh/Fohenagh against Beagh is Saturday at 4.15pm; Padraig Pearses versus Liam Mellows is 1.45pm on Sunday.
Carnmore collide with Kiltormer in Duggan Park on Saturday at 3pm in the intermediate preliminary quarter-final; followed by Kinvara’s battle with Ballygar from 4.45pm.
In Pearse Stadium on Sunday, Abbeyknockmoy and Ballinderreen start at 12pm; with Clarinbridge and Annaghdown wrapping up from 1.45pm.
==
Saturday, 16th September
Brooks Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Turloughmore vs Maigh Cuilinn (Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm)
Clarinbridge vs Ardrahan (Pearse Stadium, 4.15pm)
Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Tommy Larkins vs Portumna (Loughrea, 2.30pm)
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Carnmore vs Kiltormer (Duggan Park, 3pm)
Kinvara vs Ballygar (Duggan Park, 4.45pm)
Brooks Senior B Hurling Quarter-Final
Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Beagh (Loughrea, 4.15pm)
Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
An Spideal vs Craughwell (Gort, 4.15pm)
==
Sunday, 17th September
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Abbeyknockmoy vs Ballinderreen (Pearse Stadium, 12pm)
Clarinbridge vs Annaghdown (Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm)
Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Kilconieron vs Craughwell (Loughrea, 12pm)
Senior B Hurling Relegation Final
Athenry vs Killimor (New Inn, 12pm)
Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Turloughmore vs Kilbeacanty (Clarinbridge, 12pm)
Brooks Senior B Hurling Quarter-Final
Pádraig Pearses vs Liam Mellows (Loughrea, 1.45pm)
Brooks Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Cappataggle vs Gort (Duggan Park, 2.30pm)
Sarsfields vs Killimordaly (Duggan Park, 4.15pm)