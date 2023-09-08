Galway Bay FM

8 September 2023

Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed

The senior championship preliminary quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed.

Turloughmore take on Maigh Cuilinn on Saturday week (16th September) in Pearse Stadium at 2.30pm; followed by Clarinbridge’s clash with Ardrahan from 4.15pm.

Duggan Park is the venue Sunday 17th, with Cappataggle and Gort at 2.30pm.  Sarsfields and Killimordaly go head-to-head from 4.15pm.

Loughrea hosts the Senior B quarter-finals.  Ahascragh/Fohenagh against Beagh is Saturday at 4.15pm; Padraig Pearses versus Liam Mellows is 1.45pm on Sunday.

Carnmore collide with Kiltormer in Duggan Park on Saturday at 3pm in the intermediate preliminary quarter-final; followed by Kinvara’s battle with Ballygar from 4.45pm.

In Pearse Stadium on Sunday, Abbeyknockmoy and Ballinderreen start at 12pm; with Clarinbridge and Annaghdown wrapping up from 1.45pm.

Saturday, 16th September

Brooks Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Turloughmore vs Maigh Cuilinn (Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm)

Clarinbridge vs Ardrahan (Pearse Stadium, 4.15pm)

Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Tommy Larkins vs Portumna (Loughrea, 2.30pm)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Carnmore vs Kiltormer (Duggan Park, 3pm)

Kinvara vs Ballygar (Duggan Park, 4.45pm)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Quarter-Final

Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Beagh (Loughrea, 4.15pm)

Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

An Spideal vs Craughwell (Gort, 4.15pm)

Sunday, 17th September

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Abbeyknockmoy vs Ballinderreen (Pearse Stadium, 12pm)

Clarinbridge vs Annaghdown (Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm)

Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Kilconieron vs Craughwell (Loughrea, 12pm)

Senior B Hurling Relegation Final

Athenry vs Killimor (New Inn, 12pm)

Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Turloughmore vs Kilbeacanty (Clarinbridge, 12pm)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Quarter-Final

Pádraig Pearses vs Liam Mellows (Loughrea, 1.45pm)

Brooks Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Cappataggle vs Gort (Duggan Park, 2.30pm)

Sarsfields vs Killimordaly (Duggan Park, 4.15pm)

