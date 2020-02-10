Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Draws Live On Galway Bay FM

The draws for the senior and intermediate hurling championship will be held this evening (Monday 10th February) in the Salthill hotel.

24 senior teams and 15 intermediate will learn their opponents for the season ahead.

The draws will be broadcast live on Galway Bay FM at 8pm on ‘Over The Line.’

==

Senior A (12 teams – 2 groups of 6)

St. Thomas, Liam Mellows, Turloughmore, Tommie Larkins, Portumna, Loughrea, Sarsfields, Cappataggle, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, Castlegar, Oranmore/Maree, Clarinbridge.

2 groups x 6 teams. 2019 semi-finalists seeded (St. Thomas, Liam Mellows, Turloughmore, Cappataggle) – two drawn in each group, open draw afterwards.

Top two teams qualify for quarter-finals in senior championship.

Teams 3 and 4 in each group qualify for preliminary quarter-final places.

Teams 5 and 6 in each group cross play with two losers relegated to Senior B in 2021.

==

Senior B (12 teams – 2 groups of 6)

Gort, Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Craughwell, Athenry, Padraig Pearses, Beagh, Ahascragh-Fohenagh, Killimordaly, Mullagh, Ardrahan, Ballinderreen, Kinvara

2 groups x 6 teams. 2 relegated teams from 2019 championship (Gort, Kilnadeema/Leitrim) drawn 1 in each group. Remaining 10 teams – open draw.

Top team in each group promoted to Senior A for 2021, and qualify for preliminary quarter-finals.

Teams 2 and 3 cross play with winners qualifying for preliminary quarter-finals.

Team 6 in each group play each other with loser relegated to intermediate in 2021.

==

Intermediate (15 teams – 3 groups of 5)

Moycullen, Kilconieron, Turloughmore, Abbeyknockmoy, Carnmore, Kilbeacanty, Sylane, Meelick- Eyrecourt, Rahoon-Newcastle, Killimor, Annaghdown, An Spidéal, Kiltormer, Castlegar, Athenry.

3 groups of 5 teams – seeded draw – Relegated Senior Team (Abbeyknockmoy), 2019 intermediate runners-up (Kilconieron), 2019 semi-finalists (Moycullen, Turloughmore) (1 group will have two seeded teams)

Remaining 11 teams drawn across the three groups.

Top 4 teams in each group qualify to knock out stages.

Top team in each group and 1 2 nd placed side advance to quarter-finals.

placed side advance to quarter-finals. Remaining eight teams in preliminary quarter-finals.

Bottom team in each group play-off round-robin format with loser relegated to Junior A in 2021.