Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Round 3 Fixtures Released

The final round group games in the senior and intermediate football championship for next weekend (14th/15th September) have been released.

Pearse Stadium hosts a senior double header on the Saturday with Naomh Anna Leitir Móir meeting Mountbellew/Moylough at 3.45pm; following by Maigh Cuilinn and St. James from 5.30pm.

Salthill/Knocknacarra clash with Caherlistrane at 3.45pm in Kenny Park; while Monivea/Abbey take on Dunmore MacHales in Tuam Stadium at 5.30pm.

Sunday’s action sees two more double headers. Killannin against Annaghdown commences the Pearse Stadium card at 3.15pm; Oughterard and Claregalway come together at 5pm.

In Tuam Stadium, Barna battle Milltown at 3.15pm; before the showdown between Corofin and Tuam Stars at 5pm.

There are six intermediate matches on the Saturday.

At 2pm, Corofin are against An Spidéal at the Prairie, while St. Gabriel’s collide with Williamstown at Kenny Park.

Duggan Park hosts two games starting with Oranmore/Maree’s meeting with Menlough at 3pm; followed by Glenamaddy vs St. Michael’s at 4.45pm.

Clifden clash with Oileáin Árann in Ros Muc from 3.15pm; while Kilconly take on St. Brendan’s at the same time in Tuam Stadium.

Both Group 4 games are on Sunday from 1pm. Caltra clash with Kilkerrin/Clonberne in Duggan Park; Cortoon S hamrocks meet Micheal Breathnach in Cregg.

Saturday, 14th September 2024

Bon Secours Senior Championship

GROUP 1

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs Mountbellew/Moylough (Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm)

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Caherlistrane (Kenny Park, 3.45pm)

GROUP 2

Maigh Cuilinn vs St. James (Pearse Stadium, 5.30pm)

Monivea/Abbey vs Dunmore MacHales (Tuam Stadium, 5.30pm)

Peter Curran Electrical Ltd Intermediate Championship

GROUP 2

Corofin vs An Spideal (The Priarie, 2pm)

St. Gabriel’s vs Williamstown (Kenny Park, 2pm)

GROUP 3

Oranmore/Maree vs Menlough (Duggan Park, 3pm)

Glenamaddy vs St. Michael’s (Duggan Park, 4.45pm)

GROUP 1

Clifden vs Oileain Arann (Ros Muc, 3.15pm)

Kilconly vs St. Brendan’s (Tuam Stadium, 3.15pm)

Sunday, 15th September 2024

Bon Secours Senior Championship

GROUP 4

Killannin vs Annaghdown (Pearse Stadium, 3.15pm)

Barna vs Milltown (Tuam Stadium, 3.15pm)

GROUP 3

Tuam Stars vs Corofin (Tuam Stadium, 5pm)

Oughterard vs Claregalway (Pearse Stadium, 5pm)

Peter Curran Electrical Ltd Intermediate Championship

GROUP 4

Caltra vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Duggan Park, 1pm)

Cortoon Shamrocks vs Micheal Breathnach (Cregg, 1pm)