Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 Fixtures

The Bon Secours senior football championship gets underway on Saturday, 17th August with two double headers on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Starting in Tuam Stadium on Saturday, Mountbellew/Moylough meet Salthill/Knocknacarra at 3pm, followed by St. James’ against last year’s intermediate winners Monivea/Abbey at 4.45pm.

Caherlistrane clash with Naomh Anna Leitir Moir at 4.30pm in Pearse Stadium, before reigning title holders Corofin begin against Oughterard at 6.15pm.

Pearse Stadium is the venue again Sunday at 1.15pm with Milltown and Killannin; while Annaghdown against Barna throw in at 3pm.

And in Kenny Park from 4.15pm, Tuam Stars take on Claregalway at 4.15pm, finishing with Maigh Cuilinn versus Dunmore McHales at 6pm.

Saturday, 17th August 2024

Bon Secours Senior Football Championship

Mountbellew/Moylough vs Salthill/Knocknacarra (3pm Tuam Stadium)

St. James’ vs Monivea/Abbey (4.45pm Tuam Stadium)

Caherlistrane vs Naomh Anna Leitir Móir (4.30pm Pearse Stadium)

Corofin vs Oughterard (6.15pm Pearse Stadium)

Peter Curran Electric Intermediate Football Championship

St. Brendan’s vs Clifden (2pm The Priarie)

Kilconly vs Oileáin Árann (3pm Kenny Park)

St. Michael’s vs Oranmore/Maree (4.45pm Kenny Park)

Cortoon Shamrocks vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne (6pm Milltown)

Sunday, 18th August 2024

Bon Secours Senior Football Championship

Milltown vs Killannin (1.15pm Pearse Stadium)

Annaghdown vs Bearna (3pm Pearse Stadium)

Tuam Stars vs Claregalway (4.15pm Kenny Park)

Maigh Cuilinn vs Dunmore McHales (6pm Kenny Park)

Peter Curran Electric Intermediate Football Championship

Caltra vs Mícheál Breathnach (2pm Tuam Stadium)

An Spidéal vs St. Gabriel’s (3.45pm Tuam Stadium)

Menlough vs Glenamaddy (2.15pm Duggan Park)

Corofin vs Williamstown (4pm Duggan Park)