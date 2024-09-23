Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures Confirmed

The match details for next weekend’s games in the County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships have been confirmed this morning.

In the Bon Secours County Senior Football Championship, Two Quarter Finals will be played Saturday and two Sunday. On Saturday, Salthill/Knocknacarra will play Dunmore MacHales in Tuam Stadium at 4.45 while at the same time in Pearse Stadium, Maigh Cuilinn will take on Oughterard.

There will also be two Preliminary Quarter Finals in the Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Championship. Micheal Breathnach will take on Kilconly in Pearse Stadium at 3pm and in Tuam Stadium, St Brendan’s will play Corofin.

In the Senior Quarter Finals on Sunday, Pearse Stadium will be the venue for Corofin and Killannin at 3.30 while at 4.15, Tuam Stadium will host Annaghdown and Tuam Stars. The Intermediate Preliminary Quarter Finals on Sunday start with Glenamaddy and An Spideal at 1.45 in Pearse Stadium and in Tuam Stadium at 2.30, St Michaels will play Cortoon Shamrocks.

Match Details

28-09-2024 (Sat)

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship

Quarter Finals

Tuam Stadium 16:45 Salthill-Knocknacarra v Dunmore MacHales

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Pearse Stadium 16:45 Maigh Cuilinn v Oughterard

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Relegation Semi Final

Milltown 16:00 Caherlistrane v Claregalway

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship

Prel Quarter Finals

Pearse Stadium 15:00 Mícheál Breathnach v Kilconly

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Tuam Stadium 15:00 St Brendan’s v Corofin

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Relegation Semi Final

Annaghdown 14:00 Williamstown v Oileáin Árann

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship

Quarter Final

Tuam Stars 17:00 Tuam Stars v St Michael’s

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Relegation Play Off

Mervue 17:00 Bearna v Annaghdown

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

29-09-2024 (Sun)

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship

Quarter Final

Pearse Stadium 15:30 Corofin v Killannin

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Tuam Stadium 16:15 Annaghdown v Tuam Stars

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Relegation Semi Final

Pearse Stadium 12:00 Bearna v Monivea-Abbey

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship

Prel Quarter Finals

Pearse Stadium 13:45 An Spidéal v Glenamaddy

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Tuam Stadium 14:30 St Michael’s v Cortoon Shamrocks

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

Relegation Semi Final

Mountbellew 12:00 Menlough v Kilkerrin-Clonberne

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship

North Semi Final

Headford 12:00 Headford v St Mary’s, Athenry

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

West Semi Final

Carna TBC Carna/Caiseal v Fr Griffins-Éire Óg

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

OCC Construction Primary Junior 2 Football Championship

Quarter Final

The Priarie 13:00 Salthill-Knocknacarra v Corofin

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

OCC Construction Junior A Football Championship

West Final

TBC TBC St. James v Mícheál Breathnach

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)

North Final

Clonberne TBC Glinsk v Loughrea or Monivea-Abbey

(E.T. & Penalties if Necessary)