Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Draws Take Place

The 34 teams participating in the Claregalway Hotel Senior and Intermediate Championships have learned their opponents following Thursday night’s draw.

There’s three groups in senior containing six teams each. The top two from each group qualify for the quarter-finals along with the best two 3rd placed teams.

Eight-in-a-row chasing Corofin will begin their Group 3 schedule against Killannin before taking on Claregalway, Barna, An Cheathru Rua and St. James.

Last year’s runners-up Tuam Stars are in Group 2 with Milltown, Caherlistrane, Micheal Breathnach, An Spideal and Mountbellew/Moylough.

And Group 1 contains Salthill/Knocknacarra, All-Ireland intermediate champions Oughterard, St. Michael’s, Monivea/Abbey, Annaghdown and Moycullen.

The intermediate draw is as follows with the top two in each group advancing.

Group 1 – Naomh Anna Leitir Moir, Glenamaddy, Kilconly, Oranmore/Maree.

Group 2 – Killererin, Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Williamstown, St. Gabriel’s.

Group 3 – Cortoon Shamrocks, Headford, Carna-Caiseal, Caltra.

Group 4 – Dunmore MacHales, Corofin, Oileain Arann, Menlough.

The first round of games is scheduled to take place the weekend of May 24th.

