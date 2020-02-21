Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Draws Take Place

The 34 teams participating in the Claregalway Hotel Senior and Intermediate Championships have learned their opponents following Thursday night’s draw.
==
There’s three groups in senior containing six teams each. The top two from each group qualify for the quarter-finals along with the best two 3rd placed teams.
Eight-in-a-row chasing Corofin will begin their Group 3 schedule against Killannin before taking on Claregalway, Barna, An Cheathru Rua and St. James.
Last year’s runners-up Tuam Stars are in Group 2 with Milltown, Caherlistrane, Micheal Breathnach, An Spideal and Mountbellew/Moylough.
And Group 1 contains Salthill/Knocknacarra, All-Ireland intermediate champions Oughterard, St. Michael’s, Monivea/Abbey, Annaghdown and Moycullen.
—
The intermediate draw is as follows with the top two in each group advancing.
Group 1 – Naomh Anna Leitir Moir, Glenamaddy, Kilconly, Oranmore/Maree.
Group 2 – Killererin, Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Williamstown, St. Gabriel’s.
Group 3 – Cortoon Shamrocks, Headford, Carna-Caiseal, Caltra.
Group 4 – Dunmore MacHales, Corofin, Oileain Arann, Menlough.
==
The first round of games is scheduled to take place the weekend of May 24th.
==
Galway Bay FM were in Keogh’s Bar, Oughterard to preview the season on our Sports Facebook Page.
Relive the excitement with Ollie Turner, Tommy Devane, Kevin Dwyer and many guests.