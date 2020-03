Paul Bellew, chairman of the Galway hurling committee, has announced that the opening round of the Galway Senior and Intermediate Hurling championships, scheduled for April 4th/5th will not take place as planned due to the Coronavirus.

The second round remains provisionally fixed for April 18/19.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ with Gerry Murphy and Sean Walsh, he added that the opening round of the Minor championship will also not take place in early April.