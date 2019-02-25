Senior And Intermediate Club Championship Draws Announced

The draws for the 2019 Galway Senior and Intermediate Football Championships were held in the studios of Raidió na Gaeltachta in Casla. The Senior Football Championships have a new format this year with three groups of six teams. Defending Champions Corofin are in Group B and have been drawn in the same group of Annaghdown, Tuam Stars, Claregalway, Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and St James. Salthill/Knocknacarra have been drawn in Group A with Bearna, St Michaels, Intermediate champions An Spideal, Milltown and Killererin while Group C consists of County Finalists Mountbellew-Moylough, Monivea-Abbey, Moycullen, Killannin, An Cheathru Rua and Caherlistrane.

The Intermediate Football Championships will have four groups of four. Group A is Micheal Breathnach, Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Clifden and Oughterard. In Group B, Caltra are joined by Headford, Carna-Caiseal and Williamstown. Group C consists of Kilconly, Oranmore-Maree, St Gabriels and Junior champions Corofin and finally, Group D has Cortoon Shamrocks, Oileain Arainn, Menlough and Dunmore MacHales