Search for All-Ireland Final tickets begins following win for Galway Senior Footballers

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The search for All-Ireland Senior Football Final tickets is underway for thousands of Galway Supporters following yesterday’s win over Derry in the semi-Final in Croke Park.

Galway overcame Derry by 2-8 to 1-6 yesterday evening with two crucial goals in the second half coming from Annaghdown’s Damien Comer.

Galway will face either Dublin or Kerry in the Final with the other Semi-Final being held this afternoon.

Galway Bay FM News understands that tickets for the final will be distributed through the clubs only and no tickets will be on general sale.

Details on the allocation of tickets to the clubs should be known early this week with the final in Croke Park on Sunday the 24th of July.