Sean Jansen to join Connacht Rugby from Leicester Tigers

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce the signing of Irish-qualified number 8 Sean Jansen from the Leicester Tigers.



23 years old and originally from Dunedin in New Zealand, Jansen joined the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions in January 2022 from the Otago Rugby Football Union. He has featured 15 times for the club, predominately at number 8 but can also play across the back row.



A powerful ball-carrier, Jansen has scored 5 tries during his spell at Leicester and has made 3 appearances so far in this season’s Heineken Champions Cup.



Having grown up in New Zealand, Jansen attended Otago Boys High and played junior rugby with North Island RFC, representing North Otago. In 2021, prior to joining the Leicester Tigers, he was named Otago’s Development Forward of the Year.



Jansen has signed a two-year deal and qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents who were born in Monasterevin and Belfast.



Commenting on the signing, Head Coach Pete Wilkins says:



“We had been tracking Sean’s career in provincial rugby in New Zealand, and the growth we have seen in his game since joining Leicester Tigers made it clear to us how much value he could add to our back row. He brings enormous physicality in every game he plays. He carries and tackles hard, and his physical profile gives us something a bit different in that position. I’m delighted that he has chosen to join us and we look forward to him making a big impact next season.”



Sean Jansen says:



“Joining Connacht is a very exciting opportunity for me. The prospect of playing in the URC and in front of such a passionate fanbase is one that really appeals to me. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the people there, so I can’t wait to make the move over in the summer and do my bit to help the club succeed in the years ahead.”