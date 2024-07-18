Sean Hurson to referee All-Ireland Football Final

The GAA are delighted to confirm that Sean Hurson from Tyrone will be the referee for the 2024 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final on July 28th, between Armagh and Galway, in what will be Sean’s second Senior Final.

Sean is a member of the Galbally Pearses club and has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2018, U20 All-Ireland Final in 2021, All-Ireland Senior Club Final in 2022 and the All-Ireland Football Final in 2022 between Kerry and Galway.

In this year’s Football Championship, Sean has refereed Roscommon vs Mayo in the Connacht Championship, two group games between Kerry vs Monaghan and Armagh vs Galway and the All-Ireland quarter-final involving Dublin and Galway. In the Allianz League, Sean has officiated Dublin vs Roscommon, Kerry vs Monaghan and Galway vs Mayo all in Division 1, and Louth vs Fermanagh in Division 2.

The Final will be Sean’s 34th Senior Football Championship fixture, since his first in 2016.

His umpires on the day will be Martin Coney and Cathal Forbes both from the Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa club, Mel Taggart from Clonoe O’Rahilly’s and Shane Dorrity from Coalisland Na Fianna.

His line umpires on the day will be Kildare’s Brendan Cawley and Roscommon’s Paddy Neilan, and Brendan will be the standby referee and the Sideline Official will be Derek O’Mahony from Tipperary.

Sunday July 28

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Armagh v Galway, Croke Park, 3.30pm

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Stand By Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

Line Umpire: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

Sideline Official: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary)

Score Umpires: Martin Coney, Cathal Forbes, Mel Taggart and Shane Dorrity.