15 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Scoil Pól Kilfinane 0-16 Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar 1-8 (All-Ireland PPS Senior C Hurling Final Report & Reaction)
Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar didn’t manage to conclude their historic year on Friday (15th March) as Limerick’s Scoil Pól Kilfinane ran out five points winners in the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Final in Tulla.
Harry O’Sullivan got an early goal for the Galway side but their opponents had retrieved the lead by half-time.
Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports.
Afterwards, Niall had a chat with Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar joint manager Johnny Waldron.