Scoil Pól Kilfinane 0-16 Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar 1-8 (All-Ireland PPS Senior C Hurling Final Report & Reaction)

Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar didn’t manage to conclude their historic year on Friday (15th March) as Limerick’s Scoil Pól Kilfinane ran out five points winners in the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Final in Tulla.

Harry O’Sullivan got an early goal for the Galway side but their opponents had retrieved the lead by half-time.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports.

Afterwards, Niall had a chat with Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar joint manager Johnny Waldron.