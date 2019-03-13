School’s Cup Rugby Final Day – Live

The Connacht Schools Cup finals are on today at the Sportsground. The Senior Development Cup final was won by Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin 25 – 19 against Gallen CS. Garbally won the Junior Cup Final 22 – 15 against the Jes. The Senior Cup final between Garbally and Roscommon CBS is under way since 4pm.

SENIOR A CUP FINAL latest: GARBALLY COLLEGE 14-6 ROSCOMMON CBS

25 mins – Try Garbally from Sean Horkan, converted by Stephen Mannion 7-0

31 mins: Try Garbally from Shay Hennessy, converted by Stephen Mannion 14-0 – HALF TIME

37 mins Roscommon CBS penalty – Mark Purcell 14 – 3

45 mins: Roscommon CBS penalty – Mark Purcell 14 – 6

JUNIOR A CUP FINAL Result: GARBALLY COLLEGE 22 – 15 COLAISTE IOGNAID

14 minutes: Try for Garbally from Luke Walsh, converted by Adam O’ Carroll. 7 – 0

20 minutes: Try for the Jes from James Harrison. 7 – 5

23 minutes: Penalty Garbally from Adam O’ Carroll. 10 – 5

29 minutes: Try Garbally from Daithi Blackweir, converted by Adam O’Carroll – HALF TIME

2nd half, 8 minutes: Try Jes from Adam Madden, converted by Charlie Power 17 – 12



2nd half, 27 minutes: Penalty Jes Charlie Power 17 – 15

2nd half, 30 minutes +1: Try Garbally, Samuel Almeida, 22 – 15



FULL TIME: Garbally have won the Connacht Junior Cup! 22 – 15











SENIOR DEVELOPMENT CUP FINAL: GALLEN CS V SCOIL CHUIMSITHEACH CHIARÁIN (12PM)

Result: Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin 25 – 19 Gallen CS

First half tries from Colm McDonncha (8) and full back Warren Seoighe for the Carraroe school as well as a conversion and penalty from Joe O’ Gubaín put them 15 – 0 up. Gallen’s try in response came from Bernard Corcoran. Half time SCC 15 – 5 Gallen.



2 minutes into second half a try from Cian O’ Scanláin has stretched the lead for the Carraroe men 20 – 5



49 minutes – Try for Gallen from Harry Bassinger, converted by Cathal Flynn. 20 – 12

65 minutes – Try for Gallen from Ronan McDonagh, converted by Cathal Flynn sets up a grandstand finish with 5 minutes to go. 20 – 19

Cian O’ Scanláin with his second try and Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin’s 4th seals the title in the final minute



Full time: SCC 25 – Gallen 19





