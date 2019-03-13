School’s Cup Rugby Final Day – Live

The Connacht Schools Cup finals are on today at the Sportsground. The Senior Development Cup final was won by Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin 25 – 19 against Gallen CS.
SENIOR A CUP FINAL latest: GARBALLY COLLEGE 14-6 ROSCOMMON CBS
25 mins – Try Garbally from Sean Horkan, converted by Stephen Mannion 7-0
31 mins: Try
37 mins Roscommon CBS penalty – Mark Purcell 14 – 3
45 mins: Roscommon CBS penalty – Mark Purcell 14 – 6
JUNIOR A CUP FINAL Result: GARBALLY COLLEGE 22 – 15 COLAISTE IOGNAID
14 minutes: Try for Garbally from Luke Walsh, converted by Adam O’ Carroll. 7 – 0
20 minutes: Try for the Jes from James Harrison. 7 – 5
23 minutes: Penalty
29 minutes: Try
2nd half, 8 minutes: Try Jes from Adam Madden, converted by Charlie Power 17 – 12
2nd half, 27 minutes: Penalty Jes Charlie Power 17 – 15
2nd half, 30 minutes +1: Try Garbally, Samuel Almeida, 22 – 15
FULL TIME: Garbally
SENIOR DEVELOPMENT CUP FINAL: GALLEN CS V SCOIL CHUIMSITHEACH CHIARÁIN (12PM)
Result: Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin 25 – 19 Gallen CS
2 minutes into second half a try from Cian O’ Scanláin has stretched the lead for the Carraroe men 20 – 5
49 minutes – Try for Gallen from Harry Bassinger, converted by Cathal Flynn. 20 – 12
65 minutes – Try for Gallen from Ronan McDonagh, converted by Cathal Flynn sets up a grandstand finish with 5 minutes to go. 20 – 19
Cian O’ Scanláin with his second try and Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin’s 4th seals the title in the final minute
Full time: SCC 25 – Gallen 19