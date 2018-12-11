Schedule announced for the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals
Written by Sport GBFM on 11 December 2018
The schedule for this year’s Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals has been announced today.
The semi-finals will be played from Friday, January 11th to Sunday, January 13th inclusive at Neptune Stadium, Cork and the Mardyke Arena UCC, Cork.
All of the senior Cup fixtures have been decided after two action-packed weekends of quarter-finals around the country, while some NICC, Under 18 and Under 20 games quarter-finals are yet to be decided.
Please see the schedule below:
Friday, January 11th, 2019 – Neptune Stadium, Cork
Hula Hoops NICC Women’s Cup Semi-Final
Fr Mathews v Glanmire, 18.30
Hula Hoops Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup Semi-Final
Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Fr Mathews, 20.30
Saturday, January 6th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena UCC
Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup semi-final
Oblate/Liffey Celtics v St Mary’s/Portlaoise Panthers, 10.00
Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final
Portlaoise Panthers/Limerick Lions v Dublin Lions/Ballincollig, 12.00
Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup semi-final
Drogheda Bullets/East Cavan Eagles v BC Leixlip Zalgiris 1, 14.00
Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final
UCD Marian v Belfast Star, 16.00
Hula Hoops Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup semi-final
DCU Mercy v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, 18.00
Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final
Pyrobel Killester v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, 20.00
Saturday, January 12th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium
Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final
Neptune/Moycullen v Templeogue, 10.00
Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup Semi-Final
WIT Wildcats/DCU Mercy v Brunell/Ulster Elks, 12.00
Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup Semi-Final
IT Carlow Basketball v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, 14.00
Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup Semi-Final
Maree v Swords Thunder, 16.00
Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup semi-final
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Limerick Celtics, 18.00
Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup semi-final
Portlaoise Panthers v Ulster University Elks, 20.00
Sunday, January 13th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena UCC
Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final
Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Liffey Celtics, 11.00
Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final
Templeogue v WIT Wildcats, 13.00
Hula Hoops Women’s NICC National Cup semi-final
Killester v Liffey Celtics, 15.00
Sunday, January 13th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium
Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final
Portlaoise Panthers v Belfast Star, 11.00
Hula Hoops Under 18 National Cup semi-final
Moycullen v Dublin Lions, 13.00
Hula Hoops Men’s NICC National Cup semi-final
Glasnevin/UCD Marian v Presentation College Athenry, 15.00