Schedule announced for the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals

The schedule for this year’s Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals has been announced today.

The semi-finals will be played from Friday, January 11th to Sunday, January 13th inclusive at Neptune Stadium, Cork and the Mardyke Arena UCC, Cork.

All of the senior Cup fixtures have been decided after two action-packed weekends of quarter-finals around the country, while some NICC, Under 18 and Under 20 games quarter-finals are yet to be decided.

Please see the schedule below:

Friday, January 11th, 2019 – Neptune Stadium, Cork

Hula Hoops NICC Women’s Cup Semi-Final

Fr Mathews v Glanmire, 18.30

Hula Hoops Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup Semi-Final

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Fr Mathews, 20.30

Saturday, January 6th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena UCC

Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Oblate/Liffey Celtics v St Mary’s/Portlaoise Panthers, 10.00

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Portlaoise Panthers/Limerick Lions v Dublin Lions/Ballincollig, 12.00

Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup semi-final

Drogheda Bullets/East Cavan Eagles v BC Leixlip Zalgiris 1, 14.00

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final

UCD Marian v Belfast Star, 16.00

Hula Hoops Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup semi-final

DCU Mercy v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, 18.00

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final

Pyrobel Killester v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, 20.00

Saturday, January 12th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Neptune/Moycullen v Templeogue, 10.00

Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup Semi-Final

WIT Wildcats/DCU Mercy v Brunell/Ulster Elks, 12.00

Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup Semi-Final

IT Carlow Basketball v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, 14.00

Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup Semi-Final

Maree v Swords Thunder, 16.00

Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup semi-final

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Limerick Celtics, 18.00

Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup semi-final

Portlaoise Panthers v Ulster University Elks, 20.00

Sunday, January 13th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena UCC

Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Liffey Celtics, 11.00

Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Templeogue v WIT Wildcats, 13.00

Hula Hoops Women’s NICC National Cup semi-final

Killester v Liffey Celtics, 15.00

Sunday, January 13th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Portlaoise Panthers v Belfast Star, 11.00

Hula Hoops Under 18 National Cup semi-final

Moycullen v Dublin Lions, 13.00

Hula Hoops Men’s NICC National Cup semi-final

Glasnevin/UCD Marian v Presentation College Athenry, 15.00