Scarlets 23 Connacht 29 – Reaction from Andy Friend

Connacht claimed their first-ever win away to the Scarlets with a hard-fought 29-23 victory in Wales in the United Rugby Championship.

Tries from Sammy Arnold, Leva Fifita, and John Porch on his 50th appearance for the province, as well as fourteen points from the boot of Jack Carty wrapped up a deserved win for the Westerners on a momentous night for Kieran Marmion, who made his 200th appearance for the club.

The home team scored two tries of their own, but the visitor’s defence — despite being down to fourteen men on two occasions — held firm, mirroring their set-piece, which was efficient on both sides of the ball.

Connacht led 18-13 at half time and stretched their lead out to 29-13 in the second half, only for the Scarlets to mount a late offensive which came up just short of denying Andy Friend’s side a famous win. After the game, the Connacht Coach spoke to William Davies…