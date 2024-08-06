‘Saving Gaelic Football’ event in Ballaghaderreen this Friday

An event planned for Ballaghaderreen by the late John O’Mahony and his good friend Tommie Gorman will go ahead on Friday August 9th next. Part of the Ballaghaderreen Arts Festival, `Saving Gaelic Football’, at St Nathy’s College from 7.30 that evening, will involve former Dublin manager Jim Gavin in interview with broadcaster Seán O’Rourke.

Despite illness, both John O’Mahony and Tommie Gorman intended being at this event. As Johnno said in a text on June 25th, the day Tommie died, “we had a pact to get better for the 9th.” Not long afterwards, on July 6th, Johnno himself died.

In August last year he took part in a very successful `GAA Night’ during the Festival, with panelists Joe Brolly, Andy Moran, Seanie McDermott, and Cora Staunton.

Later, he said “I was honoured to be asked [to take part] and really enjoyed the night.” He added: “it was great to have it in the College and Ballagh – the centre of my world.”

Last Spring it was Johnno who contacted Jim Gavin on behalf of this year’s Festival to ask whether he might be available for interview. Jim who, as manager, led Dublin to six All Ireland titles, including an unprecedented five-in-a-row, said `yes’.

John then asked Tommie Gorman to conduct the interview on the night, and Tommie agreed. A great night was likely, not least as last February Jim Gavin was appointed by the GAA to lead its Football Review Group on the future of the game.

It was tasked with “making Gaelic football a more enjoyable spectacle to watch and play,” as GAA President Jarlath Burns put it. He said “the sight of endless passing across the half forward line, without any risks being taken, before the ball is channelled back to a midfielder who repeats the process from the other side of the pitch, is not what Gaelic football should be. I think we can all agree on that.”

It’s unlikely Jarlath Burns has changed his opinion after the All-Ireland final last Sunday, albeit the victors being his native Armagh. The Football Review Group is to report in October.

Despite the double whammy suffered by the O’Mahony family with the deaths of Johnno and Tommie, they remain determined that the `Saving Gaelic Football’ event goes ahead.

Jim Gavin reaffirmed his commitment to be there, while broadcaster Seán O’Rourke agreed immediately to conduct the interview. Another good friend of Tommie Gorman’s, Seán is a longstanding admirer of John O’Mahony’s, not least as he brought two All Irelands to Galway, Seán’s home county.

`Saving Gaelic Football’ takes place at St Nathy’s College, Ballaghaderreen, from 7.30pm Friday, August 9th.

Details at ballaghaderreenartsfestival.com and Ticket Tailor.