SOCCER: Galway WFC’s Savannah McCarthy is August Player of the Month

Galway WFC’s Savannah McCarthy has been named the SSE Women’s National League Player of the Month for August.

The Kerry native made 196 passes in four games and had a near perfect challenge record since moving from midfield to centre back for Stephen Lally’s charges.

Trading places has worked out just fine for Savannah McCarthy with a positional change helping her to win the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for August.



The Kerry native has been outstanding for Galway WFC all season, but she really caught the eye last month after switching from midfield to centre-back – a position where she excelled at in previous years.



In four games in August, McCarthy made 196 passes, completed 39 interceptions and won almost every challenge that she went in for. She was simply outstanding.



McCarthy is now playing with a lot of confidence, thanks in large part to the fresh approach that manager Stephen Lally has brought in – something which has the team aiming high again.



“Stephen [Lally] coming in has been great. He has been great with the girls and everyone seems to love him, so I’m really enjoying being around him,” said McCarthy.



“Right now our main aim is the Cup so hopefully we can go all the way. We’re taking it game by game and trying to finish as high as we can. We probably can’t make the top three but we will try to push it the whole way.”



Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, said: “We are delighted to announce Savannah McCarthy as the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for August.

“We’ve noticed the change in position for Savannah has seen her impact on matches increase this year. Her leadership and organisation at the back has been great to see and has clearly helped improve Galway WFC’s performances.



“We’re thrilled to be the sponsor of the league this season. The performance and matches we have seen so far this season have been brilliant and we can wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds.”



Shelbourne midfielder Ciara Grant and Bohemians goalkeeper Courtney Maguire finished second and third respectively in the voting process.