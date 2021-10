Saturday’s Galway GAA results and updates SHC tables

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Turloughmore 1-20 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-13

Craughwell 1-19 Castlegar 1-18

Craughwell into quarter finals, Turloughmore into preliminary quarter finals (or quarter final if drawn as one of 3 second placed teams in Senior A)

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Kilnadeema/Leitrim 1-20 Ardrahan 1-17

Kilnadeema Leitrim qualify for preliminary quarter finals along with Clarinbridge (who still have to play Mullagh)

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1 Results

Padraig Pearses 3-14 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-13

Gort 0-23 Athenry 2-16

Gort and Padraig Pearses qualify for preliminary quarter finals.

U17 Football Championship results from Tuam Stadium

Under 17A Football Semi-Final: Claregalway 2-12 Killannin 2-8

Under 17B Football North Final: Claregalway 3-9 Athenry 1-10