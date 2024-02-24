Galway Bay FM

24 February 2024

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing at home on Saturday (24th February 2024) is at Fairyhouse.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Newcastle, Kempton, Chepstow, Southwell and Chelmsford City.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

