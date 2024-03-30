‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

30 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Join us for the live online stream of the National Camogie League – Galway v Cork. The action kicks off at 2:00pm at Duggan Park. Don’t miss out o...
Join us for the live online stream of the United Rugby Championship – Connacht v Benneton. The action kicks off at 1:00pm at Stadio Comunale Monigo....
Galway Corinthians, Laya Healthcare and Connacht Rugby are in the final preparations for the start of the 2024 Corinthians Tag – The largest TAG Rug...
Galway United have beaten Derry City 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (29th March 2024). Stephen Walsh’s strike on 86 min...