Galway Bay FM

30 March 2024

~1 minutes read

‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (30th March 2024) is in Cork and Fairyhouse.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Haydock, Musselborough, Carlisle and Wolverhampton.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

