21 September 2024

‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Racing at home on Saturday (21st September 2024) is in Navan and Gowran Park.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Ayr, Newbury, Newmarket, Chester and Wolverhampton.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

