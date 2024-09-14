Galway Bay FM

14 September 2024

‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (14th September) is in Leopardstown.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Lingfield, Chester, Doncaster, Bath and Musselburgh.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

