‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

7 September 2024
~1 minutes read
It’s Round 3 of the Brooks Senior and Senior B Hurling Championships this weekend (7th/8th September 2024) with the group stages coming to an end. A...
The ninth Women’s Australian Rules season (AFLW) got underway last week (30th August) with a record 34 Irish players to the fore sharing 21 goals. O...
Connacht take on Leinster this Saturday (7th September 2024) in this year’s PwC women’s under-18 interprovincial final. The Westerners suffere...
The final round group games in the senior and intermediate football championship for next weekend (14th/15th September) have been released. Pearse Stadium...