7 September 2024

‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (7th September 2024) is in Navan.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Haydock, Ascot, Kempton, Thirsk, Stratford and Wolverhampton.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

