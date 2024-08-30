Galway Bay FM

31 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Saturday Six With George McDonagh

Share story:
Saturday Six With George McDonagh

George McDonagh looks forward to the days racing including the Cambridgeshire at The Curragh.

Share story:

Galway United v Derry City - The Commentary

Galway United are THIRD in the Airtricity League Premier Division after their 1-0 win over Derry City tonight at Eamon Deacy Park. The goal came from Patr...

Defeat For Ballinasloe In Barton Shield Quarter Final

Tour caddie and former professional Chris Selfridge helped Moyola Park seal a famous comeback victory and their place in the Final of the AIG Barton Shiel...

Conor Whelan And Rob Finnerty Speak To Galway Bay FM Sport

The announcement of Micheal Donoghue as the new Galway Senior Hurling manager has been welcomed by Galway star Conor Whelan who said that the announcement...

Galway City Rapparees Looking To Make History In All-Ireland Finals

On Sunday the 8th of September, The Galway City Rapparees Rounders Club will be looking to make a little bit of history at the Dunganny Centre of Excellen...