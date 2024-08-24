Galway Bay FM

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (24th August 2024) is at the Curragh and Killarney.

Cross-channel, there are meetings at Goodwood, Newmarket, York, Cartmel, Redcar and Windsor.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

