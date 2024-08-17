‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

17 August 2024
~1 minutes read
Galway United suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Shelbourne on Friday (16th August 2024) in the third round of the FAI Cup. After Aiden ...
Galway’s Joe Lyons is the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Champion. He beat Galway Bay’s Eddie McCormack 5&4 today in Kilkeel to successfully...
Athenry are against Gaeil na Gaillimhe this Sunday (18th August 2024) in the County Junior C Football Final. The city club are just eight years in existen...
Connacht have made four changes for their second round fixture against Ulster in the Vodafone women’s interprovincials on Saturday (17th August 2024...