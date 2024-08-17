Galway Bay FM

17 August 2024

~1 minutes read

‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Share story:
‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (17th August 2024) in in the Curragh and Tramore.

Cross-channel, there are meetings at Ripon, Newbury, Doncaster, Newmarket, Perth and Market Rasen.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

Share story:

Shelbourne 1-1 Galway United (Shelbourne win 5-3 on penalties) - FAI Cup Round 3 Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield

Galway United suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Shelbourne on Friday (16th August 2024) in the third round of the FAI Cup. After Aiden ...

Galway's Joe Lyons Chats to Galway Bay FM after Being Crowned Irish Senior Men's Amateur Close Champion in Kilkeel

Galway’s Joe Lyons is the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Champion.  He beat Galway Bay’s Eddie McCormack 5&4 today in Kilkeel to successfully...

Gaeil na Gaillimhe vs Athenry (Junior C Football Final Preview with Stiofán Seoighe)

Athenry are against Gaeil na Gaillimhe this Sunday (18th August 2024) in the County Junior C Football Final. The city club are just eight years in existen...

Ulster vs Connacht (Women's Interprovincial Rugby Preview with Shannon Touhey and Emer Dowd)

Connacht have made four changes for their second round fixture against Ulster in the Vodafone women’s interprovincials on Saturday (17th August 2024...