10 August 2024

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (10th August 2024) is in the Curragh and Kilbeggan.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Ascot, Newmarket, Redcar, Haydock, Lingfield and Ayr.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

