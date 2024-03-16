Galway Bay FM

16 March 2024

~1 minutes read

‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Share story:
‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (16th March) is in Thurles.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Uttoxeter, Newcastle, Kempton, Southwell and Wolverhampton.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

 

Share story:

Galway United 0-1 Shamrock Rovers (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United were denied in the closing stages the chance to end their poor record against Shamrock Rovers on Friday (15th March 2024) as the defending c...

Local Basketball Preview with Galway Bay FM's Adrian O'Neill

It’s the final weekend of action before the play-offs. University of Galway Mystics and Maigh Cuilinn host a Women’s and Men’s Super Lea...

Galway United vs Cork City (Women's Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Galway United will target continuing the momentum gained from last week’s win over Athlone Town as they host Cork City in Round 2 of the SSE Airtric...

Galway vs Dublin (National Football League Preview with Padraic Joyce)

Galway’s senior footballers return to action this Saturday (16th March 2024) when they host All-Ireland champions Dublin in the penultimate round of...