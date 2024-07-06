6 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing at home on Saturday (6th July 2024) is in Naas and Bellewstown.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Sandown, Haydock, Beverly, Leicester, Nottingham and Carlisle.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

