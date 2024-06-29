Saturday Six with George McDonagh

29 June 2024
29 June 2024
Galway United’s return to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action wasn’t a happy one as league leaders Shelbourne were two goal victors ...
Clarinbridge are the JFW Renewables Division 1 Hurling League champions following this eight-point victory over Sarsfields in Kenny Park, Athenry on Frida...
The biggest game of the year for Galway’s senior footballers takes place on Saturday (29th June 2024) when they challenge reigning champions Dubli...
Galway’s senior camogie team are unchanged for Saturday’s (29th June 2024) trip to Cork in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland championship, where th...