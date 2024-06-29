Galway Bay FM

29 June 2024

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (29th June 2024) is at the Curragh.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Newcastle, Newmarket, Chester, Windsor, Lingfield and Doncaster.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

