Galway Bay FM

25 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Share story:
Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (25th May 2024) is in the Curragh.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Haydock, Goodwood, York, Chester, Cartmel, Salisbury and Windsor.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

Share story:

LIVE STREAM: All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final - Galway v Waterford

Join us for the live online stream of the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final, Galway v Waterford. The action kicks off at 2....

Galway United 2-0 Dundalk (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Rob Slevin and Ollie Horgan)

Galway United have gone nine games unbeaten in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following this 2-0 victory over Dundalk in Eamonn Deacy Park on ...

Five Changes for Galway Senior Camogie Team Ahead of All-Ireland Championship opener against Dublin

Galway senior camogie manager Cathal Murray has made five changes from their National League final defeat to Tipperary for their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland ...

Salerno capture FAI Schools First Year Girls Cup

Salerno Secondary School, Salthill 2-1 St. Mary’s Secondary School, New Ross Ana Conway (8), Orna Dunne (15)                      ...