Saturday Night date for Galway WFC in EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Senior Cup Quarter-Finals

The EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Senior Cup Quarter-Final fixtures have been confirmed.

The final eight teams battle for a place in the semi-finals on the first weekend of September.

Stephen Lally’s Galway WFC have a home quarter final against DLR Waves at Eamon Deacy Park on Saturday week the 4th of September with the game kicking off at 7.30pm.

Noel King’s Shelbourne and Cork City kick things off on Saturday, September 4th at 2pm before Athlone Town AFC travel to Ferrycarrig Park to face Wexford Youths at 6.30pm.

Sunday September 5th sees holders Peamount United travel to Limerick to take on Treaty United with kick-off at 2pm.

The EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Senior Cup – Quarter-Final Schedule

Saturday, September 4

Shelbourne v Cork City, Tolka Park, KO 14:00

Wexford Youths v Athlone Town, Ferrycarrig Park, KO 18:30

Galway WFC v DLR Waves, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 19:30

Sunday, September 5

Treaty United v Peamount United, Jackman Park, KO 14:00