Sarsfields Wins County Senior A Camogie Final – Commentary and Reaction

Sarsfields are County Senior A Camogie Champions for 2022.

They defended their title with a hard-fought 2-11 to 2-9 win over Oranmore-Maree in the final played in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe on Saturday afternoon.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of the final again with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Presented by John Mulligan

After the game, Tommy Devane spoke to Sarsfields Manager Michael “Hopper” McGrath

Tommy also spoke to Sarsfields Captain Niamh McGrath

Finally, Tommy spoke to Player of the Match Shannon Corcoran

The victorious Sarsfields Panel