Sarsfields win All-Ireland Camogie Club Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Sarsfields produced one of their best ever performances on Saturday evening when beating Loughiel Shamrocks by 2-14 to 1-14 to win the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship for the second year in a row.
That makes it three titles in the past four years for the small Galway village with the McGrath sisters leading the charge.
Here is the commentary of that historic win with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins
Here is the Full Time Report from Tommy Devane
Tommy first spoke to Siobhan McGrath
Vice Captain Laura Ward spoke to Tommy Devane
Player of the match and Captain of the Sarsfields side was Niamh McGrath who gave her reaction to Tommy
Team Manager Michael McGrath spoke to Tommy after the game
Sarsfields Chairman Frank Cahalan gave Tommy his reaction
Teams and Scorers
Sarsfield’s: S McGrath (1-5, 0-5 frees), R Murray (1-0), N McGrath (0-4, 2 frees), C Kelly (0-2), K Donohue (0-1), S Corcoran (0-1), S Spellman (0-1)
Loughgeil: C Dobbin (1-1), R McCormick (0-9 frees), A Lynn (0-2), L McNaughton (0-1), M McKillen (0-1)
Sarsfield’s: L Glynn; R Kelly, L Ward, K Gallagher; T Kenny, M Cooney, J Daly; Clodagh McGrath, N McGrath capt, K Donohue, R Murray, C Kenny; S Corcoran, S McGrath, C Kelly.
Subs: S Spellman for M Cooney (24), Ciara McGrath for C Kelly (60 + 2), C Cahalan for S Corcoran (60+ 4)
Loughgiel: E Boyle; C Campbell, K Lynn, C McKillop; M Lynn, Ú McNaughton, S Doran; A Boyle, L McNaughton; C Laverty, M McKillen, A Connolly; C Dobbin, R McCormick, A Lynn.
Subs: K McKillop for A Connolly (45), C Boyle for C Campbell (49), C Higgins for C Laverty (60+ 2),
Referee: L Dempsey (Kilkenny)