Sarsfields win All-Ireland Camogie Club Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Sarsfields produced one of their best ever performances on Saturday evening when beating Loughiel Shamrocks by 2-14 to 1-14 to win the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship for the second year in a row.

That makes it three titles in the past four years for the small Galway village with the McGrath sisters leading the charge.

Here is the commentary of that historic win with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins

Here is the Full Time Report from Tommy Devane

Tommy first spoke to Siobhan McGrath

Vice Captain Laura Ward spoke to Tommy Devane

Player of the match and Captain of the Sarsfields side was Niamh McGrath who gave her reaction to Tommy

Team Manager Michael McGrath spoke to Tommy after the game

Sarsfields Chairman Frank Cahalan gave Tommy his reaction

Teams and Scorers

Sarsfield’s: S McGrath (1-5, 0-5 frees), R Murray (1-0), N McGrath (0-4, 2 frees), C Kelly (0-2), K Donohue (0-1), S Corcoran (0-1), S Spellman (0-1)

Loughgeil: C Dobbin (1-1), R McCormick (0-9 frees), A Lynn (0-2), L McNaughton (0-1), M McKillen (0-1)

Sarsfield’s: L Glynn; R Kelly, L Ward, K Gallagher; T Kenny, M Cooney, J Daly; Clodagh McGrath, N McGrath capt, K Donohue, R Murray, C Kenny; S Corcoran, S McGrath, C Kelly.

Subs: S Spellman for M Cooney (24), Ciara McGrath for C Kelly (60 + 2), C Cahalan for S Corcoran (60+ 4)

Loughgiel: E Boyle; C Campbell, K Lynn, C McKillop; M Lynn, Ú McNaughton, S Doran; A Boyle, L McNaughton; C Laverty, M McKillen, A Connolly; C Dobbin, R McCormick, A Lynn.

Subs: K McKillop for A Connolly (45), C Boyle for C Campbell (49), C Higgins for C Laverty (60+ 2),

Referee: L Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Sarsfields celebrate winning Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Sarsfields manager Michael McGrath celebrates Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy