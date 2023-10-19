Galway Bay FM

19 October 2023

~2 minutes read

Sarsfields vs Oranmore/Maree (Senior A Camogie Final Preview)

Share story:
Sarsfields vs Oranmore/Maree (Senior A Camogie Final Preview)

Sarsfields and Oranmore/Maree meet for the third consecutive year in the Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior A Camogie Final on Sunday (22nd October) at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

All-Ireland champions Sarsfields are going for thier fifth county title in-a-row, and seventh in total.  They got the better of St. Thomas’ 4-18 to 2-5 in the quarter-final.  And they followed that with a 3-16 to 1-9 semi-final success against Mullagh.

Oranmore/Maree defeated Ardrahan 3-14 to 2-12 in the quarter-final, and came from behind to overtake Athenry 3-14 to 3-9 in the semi-final.

When they met in the group stages, Sarsfields were 1-14 to 0-10 victors in Round 2.

Leading up to the game, Sarsfields manager Michael McGrath and defender Kate Gallagher chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy next got the thoughts of Oranmore/Maree captain Christina Brennan.

Afterwards, Oranmore/Maree manager Barry Leenane spoke to Tommy.

Finally, Westerwood Global chairman and chief sponsor of Galway camogie Basil Holian had a word with Tommy.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday is 4.30pm.

Share story:

St. Thomas vs Clarinbridge (Senior B Camogie Final Preview)

St. Thomas’ take on Clarinbridge in the Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior B camogie final on Saturday (21st October) in Loughrea. St. Thomas’...

Mountbellew/Moylough vs Shamrocks (Intermediate Camogie Final Preview)

Mountbellew/Moylough meet Shamrocks in the Duanes Hardware Intermediate Camogie Championship Final this Saturday (21st October). Mountbellew/Moylough were...

Weather takes it's toll on sporting fixtures

The weather has taken its toll on local sporting fixtures with two games scheduled for this evening called off and another event postponed tomorrow. The W...

Ballinrobe Racecourse awarded prestigious Racecourse Award at the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, supported by Godolphin

Ballinrobe Racecourse were awarded the prestigious Racecourse Award at the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards supported by Godolphin which took p...