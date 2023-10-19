Sarsfields vs Oranmore/Maree (Senior A Camogie Final Preview)

Sarsfields and Oranmore/Maree meet for the third consecutive year in the Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior A Camogie Final on Sunday (22nd October) at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

All-Ireland champions Sarsfields are going for thier fifth county title in-a-row, and seventh in total. They got the better of St. Thomas’ 4-18 to 2-5 in the quarter-final. And they followed that with a 3-16 to 1-9 semi-final success against Mullagh.

Oranmore/Maree defeated Ardrahan 3-14 to 2-12 in the quarter-final, and came from behind to overtake Athenry 3-14 to 3-9 in the semi-final.

When they met in the group stages, Sarsfields were 1-14 to 0-10 victors in Round 2.

Leading up to the game, Sarsfields manager Michael McGrath and defender Kate Gallagher chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy next got the thoughts of Oranmore/Maree captain Christina Brennan.

Afterwards, Oranmore/Maree manager Barry Leenane spoke to Tommy.

Finally, Westerwood Global chairman and chief sponsor of Galway camogie Basil Holian had a word with Tommy.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Sunday is 4.30pm.